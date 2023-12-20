FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person behind a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a pregnant mother dead.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 23-year-old Shambre Boyd was shot and killed in front of an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale

The family is now pleading for information as they piece together what happened.

“I’m now left without a sister who cares about me and checks on me, and I can’t see her no more,” said Tatiana Boyd, the victim’s sister. “It got me so devastated and heartbroken.”

Family members said Boyd was a mother of four young children and was pregnant with her fifth, a baby girl.

“She loved her kids. She was a mother that loved her kids,” said Tondrea Carey, the victim’s aunt.

Investigators said the shooting occurred overnight on Monday on Northwest 14th Avenue.

The victim’s family believes she was sitting in her boyfriend’s car at the time of the shooting, and they said they have no idea why it happened.

“She always joking. She always kept a smile on her face. She had a beautiful heart,” said Sharon Johnson, the victim’s godmother.

It was a heart that the family said belonged to her children, who must now face life without her and without the baby sister who would have been arriving next year.

“Y’all left her kids without a mom, my sister without a daughter,” said Tangunika Boyd, the victim’s aunt. “Whoever killed my niece, come forward.”

The family is hoping the Fort Lauderdale police finds the suspect. They also have a GoFundMe to cover burial costs.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

