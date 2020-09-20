Precautionary waterway advisory issued in Fort Lauderdale after sewer main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have issued a precautionary waterway advisory for parts of Fort Lauderdale following a sewer main break.

Crews responded to the ruptured 16-inch sewer main near Southeast 12th Avenue And Second Court, Sunday morning.

They’re working in the affected area, from Southeast First Street to New River and from Federal Highway to Tarpon Drive.

Officials have shut down water valves flowing into nearby waterways and are asking residents to avoid any water-related activities in the area until further notice.

