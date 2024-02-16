FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary waterway advisory was put into effect in Fort Lauderdale as several crews work to clean up a sewage spill.

On Friday, crews were working on fixing a sewage break north of George English Park, located at 1101 Bayview Drive, and were going to transport the sewage to a site where it could be safely disposed of.

During the process of transferring the sewage, a truck driver accidentally put the raw sewage into the stormwater system at George English Park, which discharged into George English Lake.

Cellphone video by a resident in the area captured the sewage in the lake.

“Well, we have a contractor who is coming, they’ll be using chemicals agents to clean up the material, so they’ll be going on the shoreline and using other methods to clean it up, Vactor trucks, to get as much out of the waterways as possible,” said Alan Dodd, director of Public Works. “We don’t want anybody going into the water, touching it until the clean up is done and done testing to make sure that there is no bacteria that’s still present.”

Officials have also outlined several other areas where residents are being urged to avoid water-related recreational activities like swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking and canoeing.

The following areas include the following:

North:North of NE 12th Street

South: South of Sunrise Boulevard

West:NE 20th Avenue

East: Bayview Drive

The precautionary advisory will be lifted once officials obtain satisfactory results.

