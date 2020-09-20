Precautionary water advisory issued in Fort Lauderdale after water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary water advisory has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale.

Crews responded to a broken 16-inch sewer main break near Southeast 12th Avenue And Second Court.

They’re working in the affected area from Southeast First Street to New River and from Federal Highway to Tarpon Drive.

Officials have shut down water valves flowing into nearby waterways and are asking residents to avoid any water-related activities in the area until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.