PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary Code Secure at two Pembroke Pines schools was lifted after, police said, a burglary suspect was taken into custody.

UPDATE 2: The suspect has been safely taken into custody. https://t.co/8auYCnKiZQ — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 21, 2024

On Wednesday, Renaissance Charter at Pines, located at 10501 Pines Blvd., and Pines Lakes Elementary, located at 10300 Johnson St., were placed on Code Secure.

According to police, the campuses remained safe and secure.

The suspect’s identity has not been released, as well as any charges he may be facing.

