Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Hollywood neighborhood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The precautionary boil water notice in place for a neighborhood in Hollywood has been lifted.

The City of Hollywood issued a boil water notice to residents living west of A1A on the barrier island between New Mexico and Harding Streets after a water main valve break formed a sinkhole on the 3200 block of North Ocean Drive Tuesday.

Utility crews have since patched up the sinkhole.

LIFTED: The precautionary boil water advisory issued for customers west of A1A on the barrier island between New Mexico and Harding Streets has been lifted. All water tests have come back normal so it is no longer necessary to boil your water for consumption and use. pic.twitter.com/Kgmow9T5UP — City of Hollywood,FL (@cohgov) August 8, 2019

All bacteriological tests have come back normal, meaning the water it safe to drink again.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.