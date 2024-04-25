COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The precautionary boil water notice issued for all Cooper City water customers has been lifted, city officials announced Thursday.

On Monday, a Precautionary Boil Water Notice was implemented for the entire City of Cooper City Utilities service area.

However, following comprehensive testing, all water samples have returned clear, meeting all state regulatory requirements for safety.

Residents and customers are advised that no further action is necessary on their part, such as flushing water lines or changing water filters.

