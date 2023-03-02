LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents in Lauderhill due to water pressure issues citywide.

According to the City of Lauderhill Utility Department, residents and businesses are experiencing low water pressure in some areas.

As a result, residents are being asked to boil water until a bacterial survey shows the water is safe to drink.

Residents are urged to boil all water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes for at least one minute.

Crews are working to restore service quickly and said the problem should be resolved soon.

Residents are urged to call 954-730-2972 if they have any questions or concerns.

