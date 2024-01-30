HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for certain areas in Hallandale Beach.

The notice comes after crews repaired to a water main along Three Islands Boulevard. Affected ares include parts of Diplomat Parkway, Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Ocean Drive

The fixes have since been completed but officials urged residents to boil their water for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

The notice will remain in effect until results from two consecutive water tests come back clean.

Anyone who may have questions in reference to this precautionary water boil notice may call 954-457-1632.

