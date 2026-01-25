PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - When the starting pistol fires at the Life Time Miami Half Marathon Sunday, Jim Sayih will be running to shatter the idea of limitations.

As the founder of Special Compass, it’s not his first time running in a marathon race.

“What we’re looking for, is for all of you folks that are out there to cheer them on,” said Sayih.

The non-profit organization has ensured dignity and purpose for individuals with disabilities.

“We get them out, experience adventure,” said Sayih. “Our buddies are gonna experience joy, adventure, friendship, and love.”

“You’re gonna see some big smiles on their face because they are exhilarated being pushed by their Power Buddies, and being included, running alongside fast runners, and some of our Power Buddies are fast, just like Max,” he said.

At the race, 15 dual teams will participate in the race, with the volunteer “Power Buddies” serving as the engines for each team.

“When you become the legs for someone who doesn’t have the ability to run, it’s like one of the most euphoric feelings you can ever have, and crossing the finish line for them, and with them, and not for yourself, there is no better feeling in the world,” said Max Fink.

The Special Compass organization has brought light to many over the years.

Sayih’s journey took a profound turn with the birth of his son.

“My son Michael, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth,” he said.

Despite his son’s diagnosis, Michael loved sports.

“In year five, Michael wanted to participate in a duathlon race, a 5K run, a 30K bike, a 5K run, and it was then that we knew Michael enjoyed sports,” said Sayih, “And Michael skydived at the age of 18.”

That’s when Jim became Michael’s engine, and together, the two gained a staggering athletic resume, with seven Ironman triathlons and two paddleboard crossings from the Bahamas to Florida.

“Miami Marathon, let’s go!” said Michael.

Every mile conquered helped prove that while Michael may navigate the world differently, nothing would be out of their reach.

“Michael is the epitome of adventure, inclusion,” said Sayih.

At the race, the two will be ready for a new adventure, alongside other Special Compass participants.

