DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Power has been restored at a high school in Davie days after a major outage.

Students at Western High School were sent home after the campus lost power on Wednesday.

Fortunately, after only one day of online learning, Florida Power and Light crews on Friday were able to get the power going once again.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.