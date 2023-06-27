MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A power pole collapsed and landed on multiple cars in Miramar.

The incident took place at 3408 West Lake Place on Tuesday morning, prompting a swift response from local firefighters.

No injuries were reported at the time.

Collapsed power poles seem to be a recurring problem in this area.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid any contact with fallen powerlines, as they may still carry electric current. It is crucial to remember that tampering with or touching these powerlines can lead to severe injuries or even prove fatal.

Residents are reminded to report any power pole-related concerns to Florida Power & Light.

