FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following an exhaustive investigation, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department has successfully identified and apprehended the suspect believed to be connected to the kidnapping and sexual battery incident that took place on Saturday, August 12.

Louvensky Accime, 24, now faces charges of two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery-carjacking, aggravated battery, and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Accime’s apprehension came as a result of his arrest by the Broward Sheriff’s Office on August 15, 2023, for unrelated charges.

While significant progress has been made in the case, Fort Lauderdale’s detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As the investigation remains ongoing, law enforcement authorities have hinted at the possibility of additional charges being filed against Accime.

He is now being held without bond and remains in custody, facing the aforementioned charges as well.

