HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A shootout in the middle of a busy Hollywood roadway that may have stemmed from road rage sent a man to the hospital, police said.

According to Hollywood Police, the violent encounter took place along the 2100 block of Sheridan Street near Dixie Highway, Friday afternoon.

7News captured three bullet holes that shattered the driver’s side window of a silver BMW sedan that, investigators said, was one of the vehicles involved.

Brandon Curry, one of the drivers involved in the shooting, told 7News he saw the driver of the BMW driving recklessly.

“I witnessed a guy driving crazy, almost striking me and a couple of other cars,” he said.

Curry said the BMW was all over the road and speeding.

“Yes, he was at least doing like 140 miles per hour on this road right here,” he said.

Curry said the two vehicles met at a red light.

“I let the window down, and I’m like, ‘Hey, you almost caused an accident,’ and the guy pulled out a gun,” he said.

Curry said he has a concealed gun permit and pulled out his gun in response.

“So I opened fire, and I struck him twice,” he said.

Once officers arrived to a parking lot at 2420 North Dixie Highway, they made contact with Curry, who told them he was involved in the shooting.

Cameras captured a black SUV cordoned off by crime scene tape in the parking lot.

Officers also made contact with the driver of the BMW along Sheridan Street, not too far from the intersection where the exchange of gunfire took place.

Officers shut down Sheridan Street eastbound between the two investigation sites.

One man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they have recovered the weapons involved in this case. They have not released the name of the man who was taken to the hospital, as they continue to investigate.

