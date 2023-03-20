WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended in a fiery wreck just before midnight on Interstate 75 after authorities pursued a Winnebago for, according to a witness, sideswiping a vehicle on the road and speeding off.

The recreational vehicle continued to drive on the road until it reached Mile Marker 40 where viewer surveillance video showed the camper engulfed in flames and surrounded by police cars.

It remains unclear whether the driver exited the motorhome safely or if there were any injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been contacted for more details on this incident.

