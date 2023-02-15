OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Oakland Park District Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a residence at around 8:30 a.m. following reports of hazardous material being discovered.

Broward Sheriff’s Bomb Squad unit was also notified and is on the scene investigating the active incident near the 3400 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue in Oakland Park.

A robotic device being operated by BSO could be seen from 7Skyforce approaching a home.

The area of Northeast Eighth Avenue, between Northeast 32nd and 39th street, is shut down until further notice.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported.

