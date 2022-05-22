(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Broward County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating one possible case of monkeypox that was reported in Broward County Sunday.

Health officials said this may have been related to international travel.

According to the CDC, monkeypox transmission occurs when a person is exposed animals, humans, or materials contaminated with the virus.

So far, one person currently remains isolated and no additional cases have been identified.

Cases of monkeypox have been reported since May 14. As of Friday, the CDC issued a Health Advisory regarding recent cases in the United States.

Health officials advise anyone who suspects or experiences symptoms of monkeypox to contact their local heath department immediately.

