HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police shut down a roadway in Hollywood after they responded to a call of a possible bomb threat.

Hollywood Police Units responded to the area of Oakwood Boulevard and Stirling Road, just after 9:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officers closed Stirling Road between Oakwood Boulevard and South Compass Way while they searched the area.

Cameras captured a bomb robot approaching a blue backpack on a bench, as well as members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit as they later examined the bag.

Officials said no explosives were found.

Stirling Road has since reopened to traffic.

