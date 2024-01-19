LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are treating a fire at the Cypress Grove apartment complex as a potential arson, with no reported injuries amid the blaze.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze on the 4000 block of Northwest 19th Street Friday morning. At least five Lauderhill Fire Rescue trucks were deployed, with residents waiting outside of their homes.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the fire originated on the fourth floor and is suspected to have been sparked by furniture intentionally set ablaze.

Officials have summoned a fire marshal to investigate the possibility of arson. Firefighters are currently examining the Q building, where the fire began.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.