FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire damaged a portion of a home in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked in an area in the back of the house along Florida Avenue, near East Dayton Circle, early Saturday afternoon.

Crews got to work fast and were able to keep the flames from spreading.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

