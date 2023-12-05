PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - In a monumental step toward expanding its capabilities, Port Everglades proudly welcomes the arrival of three Super Post-Panamax container gantry cranes on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

This addition is part of the port’s ambitious $471 million expansion project aimed at enhancing its deepwater turn-around area for cargo ships.

The ship-to-shore container gantry cranes are recognized as some of the world’s largest low-profile cranes, symbolizing a leap forward in the port’s capacity and efficiency. The new cranes will help accommodate larger vessels and further solidify Port Everglades as a key player in global maritime trade.

7SkyForce was overhead as the cargo ship pulled in. Tugboats were nearby and sprayed water in celebration of the new cranes.

