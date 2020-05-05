Port Everglades officials hand out gift bags to delivery truckers

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Port Everglades showed truck drivers some appreciation for all their hard work delivering essential needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials spent Tuesday morning handing out “thank you” gift bags to all truckers who drove through the port’s 24-hour entrance at Interstate 595 and Eller Drive.

The bags were filled with face masks, wipes and other goodies.

“We’ve realized that truckers have had to be out here throughout this whole pandemic, and they’ve kept going, delivering goods into the marketplace. They haven’t stopped,” said Ellen Kenndy, a spokesperson with the port. “They really play an important part. We wanted to thank them.”

Nearly 4,000 truck drivers have moved food, clothing, gas, medical supplies and other items during this crisis.

