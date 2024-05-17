MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to a submerged Porsche in a canal near the 3700 block of Southwest 132nd Avenue in Miramar.

On Friday morning, 7Skyforce captured what appeared to be a Porsche 911 submerged in a canal. Miramar Fire and Miramar Police Department were alerted and responded to the situation.

According to Miramar Fire Rescue, the call came in around 6 a.m., and shortly after, the police determined that fire rescue was not needed, leading to the cancellation of their units. One fire rescue unit remained to assist the police.

Fire rescue officers entered the water to search for anyone who might have been inside but did not find anyone. Miramar Police reported that the vehicle was empty and nobody was found in the car or canal.

There were unconfirmed reports that a body might be under the car, but after a heavy-duty tow truck removed the vehicle from the water. The street that was closed off due to the incident has now been reopened.

Authorities are working to confirm further details about the incident and attempting to contact the registered owner of the vehicle.

