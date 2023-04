COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Cooper City sustained extensive damage after a fire broke out.

The blaze sparked in the back porch of a house in the area of Southwest 94th Way and 50th Court, Thursday afternoon.

The roof of the porch collapsed.

The people who were inside the home when the fire broke out were all able to get out safety.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.