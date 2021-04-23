Porch pirate swipes pricey package from Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach homeowner said a man stole a pricey package from her home.

The victim’s Ring doorbell video shows the subject as he took the package from the front door of her apartment, near Northwest 33rd Avenue and West Atlantic Boulevard, just after noon, Monday.

The homeowner said the package was at her doorstep for no more than 10 minutes before it was taken. She said what was inside was worth more than $200.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

