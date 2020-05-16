Pop-up COVID-19 test site to open in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health will be offering a free pop-up COVID-19 testing site in North Lauderdale for just one week.

The site will be located at 7500 Kimberly Boulevard, next to North Lauderdale Elementary School, and is scheduled to open Monday at 9 a.m.

Anyone 18 years, with or without COVID-19 symptoms, will be able to get tested.

The location will open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An appointment is required. For more information, call 954-412-7300 or click here.

The site will then move to Pompano Beach next week to continue reaching communities that may not have access to larger testing sites.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.