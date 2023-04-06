COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a different kind of pony express at one South Florida park.

A pony was born early at Tradewinds Park and Stables in Coconut Creek over the weekend.

The four-legged bundle of joy trotted into the world a little bit before its due date.

The male pony, who doesn’t have a name as of Wednesday, weighed in at 14 pounds and stands 2 feet tall.

There are now 33 horses and ponies who call the park home.

