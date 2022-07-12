POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The vice mayor in one South Florida city made a public apology after a rude run-in with a police officer was caught on camera.

Tensions flared at Pompano Beach’s city commission meeting Tuesday. Residents supporting Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins and those appalled by her behavior with the Fort Lauderdale Police officer back in April attended the meeting.

Perkins was pulled over for allegedly speeding. The police union said she name dropped, told the officer she had high ranking BSO officials on speed dial, and then this happened…

Officer: “Did you hear what I said? You gotta slow down. I’m writing you a warning for speeding tonight, OK?”

Beverly Perkins: “What’s you name?”

Officer: “Officer Nabhan.”

Beverly Perkins: “I didn’t hear you.”

Officer: “Officer Nabhan.”

Beverly Perkins: “I’m Vice Mayor Governor Perkins from the City of Pompano Beach, y’all need to find something [expletive] better to do.”

“The vice mayor was surly and condescending to the officer, and informed the officer that she was the vice mayor of Pompano Beach, and then told the officer to ‘find something better to effing do,'” said Lauren Cooley, a resident. “I find this simply unacceptable.”

The vice mayor opened up the meeting with her version of what happened, saying she was given a verbal warning. It was not a criminal act.

“If any exchange on my part in the conversation with the police officer is perceived as being disrespectful, then I do apologize,” said Perkins during the commission meeting.

“I’m glad you’ve apologized. Hopefully we move on here,” said a man during the commission meeting.

An attorney with the Fort Lauderdale Police Union told the vice mayor her apology is a day late and a dollar short.

“As an elected official who believes that they are above the law, you do not deserve to be in office or hold the title of vice mayor,” said Barbara Stern. “We hope that this City of Pompano Beach take appropriate action.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, ladies and gentlemen, I don’t want to have to clear the chambers and call people in from the lobby,” said Mayor Rex Hardin during the commission meeting.

“It’s happened four months ago,” said Carlene Duncan, who supports Perkins. “Now, because it’s election time, they want to bring the dirt.”

“She’s good to be a community active, but I don’t think that she need to be in office because of her behavior,” said Ron Phillips, a resident.

The commission meeting is still continuing. It’s unclear if anything else will be said in regards to the encounter with the police officer. However, she is an elected official, and nothing could be done by the city to change anything or the outcome as to what happens next.

Perkins is hoping to keep her District 4 seat. She is running for re-election in November.

