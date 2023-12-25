POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Benevolent Christmas Express has brought together over 20 local businesses, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), and Pompano Fire Rescue for a grand toy giveaway.

Three U-Haul trucks filled with toys for boys and girls were packed and ready to be delivered on Christmas morning.

This effort is to spread holiday cheer to those who cannot afford to make Christmas happen.

More than 20 businesses in Pompano Beach have joined forces with the BSO and Pompano Fire Rescue to collectively purchase over $20,000 worth of toys for the community.

“This is actually, probably one of our biggest years,” said one woman with the Pompano Beach Fire Department volunteering in the event. “I’ve actually never had to have three U-Hauls before so, this one here is our overflow this year. So we usually have boys and girls, but this year we’ve had so many donations. We’ve been blessed in so many ways. It’s truly a Christmas miracle.”

The “Benevolent Association Christmas Express” stands out as a beacon of community unity, demonstrating the power of collaboration and the spirit of giving during the holiday season.

This toy giveaway promises to make Christmas brighter for many, showcasing the collective generosity and goodwill of Pompano Beach residents and businesses alike.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.