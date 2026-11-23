POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject is believed to have barricaded himself at a mobile home in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and other agencies surrounded the home at Holiday Village Mobile Home Park, located along the 1700 block of Southwest Sixth Drive, near South Dixie Highway, Monday morning.

Accoridng to BSO investigators, they received a report of a domestic disturbance shortly before 7 a.m., prompting a response from the SWAT team.

Authorities said this remains an active situation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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