FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after turning himself in to deputies.

Abel Hernandez faces several charges, including sexual battery and false imprisoment.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call near Southwest Sixth Drive in Pompano Beach on Monday.

After an hours-long standoff with SWAT involved, deputies accessed the mobile home and found it empty.

On Tuesday, detectives said Hernandez turned himself in at the Broward County Main Jail.

In bond court, he received a $107,000 bond.

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