Pompano Beach retirement community celebrates woman’s 100th birthday

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A retirement community in Pompano Beach threw a heartfelt bash for a beloved resident to celebrate her 100th birthday.

7News cameras captured Vernice Huff, surrounded by balloons and festive decorations, as family members, fellow residents and staff at John Know Village sang her “Happy Birthday to You,” Thursday.

Then came the moment of truth. Her daughter, Lyn Foley, brought out chocolate cake with candles spelling out “100.”

Would she be able to show everyone how it’s done?

Seconds later, Huff, seen wearing a tiara and a pink blouse, blew out the candles, and she made it look easy.

Partygoers erupted into cheers and applause.

“I have this many friends who do all this for me,” she said. “This is wonderful. I never expected this.”

She never expected the surprose get-together because of the state’s the ban on visitors due to COVID-19.

“I just feel so isolated. I feel like I’m in prison,” said Huff.

“It’s difficult to think of her here by herself, and she’s been lonely,” said Foley.

However, this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the ban on nursing home visits.

“Wonderful. I never thought it would happen,” said Huff.

“It’s been a long, grueling six months, but we worked as a team,” said Mark Rayner, director of health services at the retirement home. “John Knox Village has prided itself on keeping our elders and our staff safe. We’ve had zero cases of COVID for any of our residents here, so we’re really happy the governor has helped open things up.”

DeSantis’ decision happened just in time for this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

“I’m just thankful I’ve lived this long,” said Huff.

The centennial honoree has two children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

7News cameras captured the moment aHuff was shown a jumbo-sized card that everyone filled out.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. I’m so proud of her. She’s an inspiration to the whole family,” said Foley.

It was Huff herself who requested gooey chocolate cake for what she thought would be a considerably smaller gathering.

She credits her longevity on always being active and strong-minded, as well as her positive thinking.

“I have to think positive instead of think backwards,” she said.

For her birthday, Huff kept it healthy and simple: she asked for fresh peaches and cashews.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.