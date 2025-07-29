POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pompano Beach community gathered to honor the life of a Broward Sheriff Deputy killed in the line of duty with a monument in his honor.

“Today we stand together in solemn remembrance and unwavering gratitude as we dedicate this monument to sergeant Chris Reyka,” said Major David Ellwood of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Reyka’s wife and children gathered along fellow officers, officials and members of the community on Tuesday to dedicate a granite monument, standing on the site of his death.

“For him it was faith, family, friendship, freedoms, he was in the Marine Corps police officer, he believed in the good of people,” said Kim Reyka, the deputy’s wife.

Reyka was killed in the line of duty on August 10th, 2007 when he was conducting a routine traffic stop outside of a Walgreens in Pompano Beach, when detectives said he was ambushed.

“Chris’ sacrifice is a painful reminder of the price that can be paid in the line of duty, but also an example of bravery and selflessness that will never be forgotten,” said Ellwood.

The monument depicts an open book made of granite.

“He had a short life, but he had a very full life,” said Kim.

The monument replaced one installed shortly after deputy Reyka’s death, which had been damaged by weather over the years.

“He stood for something greater than himself, a commitment to protect and serve, no matter the risk,” said Ellwood.

Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin maintains that police officers like Reyka are what make communities a better place.

“We all owe him gratitude for what he did throughout day in, and day out he was here, and without people like Chris, this world would be a far, far worse place,” said Hardin.

Ellwood assures that it’s not just about the statue, but showing his fellow officials that their legacy of keeping the community safe will live on.

“It is a promise, a promise that sergeant Chris Reyka’s name, his legacy and his story will live on,” said Ellwood. “Make sure that deputies and police officers know that they’re not forgotten, and a monument will deteriorate over time but our thoughts, and our commitment to that family, and that officer’s legacy, will never diminish,” said Ellwood.

Officials remember Reyka for his leadership, compassion and commitment to public safety.

