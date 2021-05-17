Pompano Beach paramedics gifted fruit baskets, tote bags to celebrate National EMS Week

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health gave a special salute to their paramedic partners in celebration of National EMS Week.

Nurses made a trip to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Station 63 to surprise crews with fruit baskets and tote bags, Monday morning.

“Well, we work closely with the hospitals, North Broward District, especially,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief David Sheflin. “It’s great to have them come out and support us, and we support them.”

“We’re here to celebrate EMS Week. [Emergency medical services] are important partners with our hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, so it’s just one of the many ways to say thank you to them and show our support,” said Broward Health Imperial Point CEO Randy Gross.

The nurses also unfurled a large “thank you” banner at the station.

National EMS Week celebrates emergency medical service personnel for their hard work in their communities.

