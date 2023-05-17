It was a bittersweet day for the family of a fallen firefighter as he was honored in Pompano Beach with a new fire station dedicated to his life.

On Wednesday, the community had a rededication ceremony for a firefighter that died in the line of duty during a tragic training incident.

An uncoupling of a fire hose symbolized the cutting of a ribbon at the event as city leaders and the loved ones of Willam J. Elliot gathered to celebrate the opening of the Pompano Beach Fire Station 61 named after the fallen firefighter.

His family in attendance said they appreciate the city and his crew continues to honor him.

“It means everything to me that my son has been remembered after 11 years,” said Joann, Elliot’s mother. “This is a beautiful tribute. It’s amazing what they’re doing to keep this memory going.”

According to Joann, they carved a table with mementos of her son on it.

The brand-new station, measuring over 16,000 square feet, will also act as a training facility for up-and-coming firefighters.

Elliot, who served 22 years on the force, died back in 2012 after he fell from a fire truck during a training exercise. He was the only firefighter in Pompano Beach to die in the line of duty and the city said they will do everything they can to keep his memory alive.