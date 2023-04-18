POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board confirmed that a middle school was evacuated due to a possible bomb threat.

Several deputies immediately responded after Pompano Beach Middle School at 310 NE 6th St. received a bomb threat, Tuesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted students and faculty members evacuate to a nearby park and then to Pompano Beach High School at 600 NE 13th Ave.

A sweep of the school is ongoing as authorities work to keep everyone safe.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

