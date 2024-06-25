POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach man has claimed the top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Hyury Oliveira, 19 won the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game, opting for a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Oliveira purchased his winning ticket at A & J Seabra Supermarket in Deerfield Beach, which received a $2,000 bonus commission, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

The $50 Scratch-Off game offers top prizes of $1 million a year for life and over $1.6 billion in cash prizes, with overall odds of winning at 1-in-4.50.

