POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need your help finding Steven James Mackrell, who went missing four years ago.

Mackrell was last seen in 2015 at a Valero gas station in Pompano Beach.

Police said he was in a brief argument and then disappeared.

If you have any information regarding Brackell’s disappearance, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.