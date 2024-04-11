NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, around 10:42 p.m. in the 7400 block of Southwest 12th Court in North Lauderdale.

BSO said that they received reports of shots fired, prompting BSO district deputies to respond to the scene.

According to BSO, they discovered 13-year-old Samyiah James, of Pompano Beach, with a gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of first responders, James succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

Detectives said that they determined that an argument between James and the occupants of a vehicle led to the shooting.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Christopher Ryan Marc, allegedly fired the fatal shot before fleeing the scene.

On Thursday, detectives located Marc in Pompano Beach and arrested him on charges of manslaughter with a firearm.

He was transported to Broward County Main Jail.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.