POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach man has been arrested in a shooting last week that left one man dead and another wounded, authorities said.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Clarence Flournory on Tuesday after identifying him as the suspect in the Nov. 25 shooting near the 600 block of West Sample Road.

Deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire and found 52-year-old Tyrone Holton lying in a food store parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Holton was transported to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later learned a second victim, Derek Floyd, had also been shot and was taken to a hospital by another individual for treatment.

Detectives said Flournory confessed to the shooting following his arrest.

He was booked into the Broward County Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a violent career offender.

