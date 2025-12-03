POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach man has been arrested in a shooting last week that left one man dead and another wounded, authorities said.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Clarence Flournory on Tuesday after identifying him as the suspect in the Nov. 25 shooting near the 600 block of West Sample Road.

Deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire and found 52-year-old Tyrone Holton lying in a food store parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Holton was transported to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later learned a second victim, Derek Floyd, had also been shot and was taken to a hospital by another individual for treatment.

Detectives said Flournory confessed to the shooting following his arrest.

He was booked into the Broward County Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a violent career offender.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox