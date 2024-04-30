POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach man was arrested and booked into jail after allegedly hitting a woman in the face with a brick in response to her littering.

The incident occurred last August in the parking lot of 190 NE 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

According to deputies, the victim, an acquaintance of 42-year-old Chaddie Harrison, disposed of a soda can in the parking lot instead of using a trash can.

He then reportedly reached into her car and struck her with a brick, causing severe injuries.

The victim sustained several cuts and hematomas to her forehead, eyes, nose, and cheeks, necessitating hospitalization.

Following the incident, a warrant for Harrison’s arrest was issued, and he was taken into custody on Monday.

Harrison faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning, where he was ordered held without bond.

