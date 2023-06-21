POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching two girls at a community pool in Pompano Beach. The alleged incident occurred last July at the Blue Lake Condominiums swimming pool, prompting an investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

According to the girls, who were on a large floatie in the pool at the time, the suspect, Andre Pereira, of Pompano Beach, who was swimming laps, repeatedly touched their buttocks underwater. After confronting him, Pereira apologized and left the pool area. The girls reported the incident to a trusted adult, who then notified the association manager. To their surprise, they learned that there had been a prior complaint involving Pereira.

Further inquiries by BSO revealed that a similar incident involving Pereira had taken place in 2015 at a beach in Deerfield Beach. However, due to the victims’ parents being on vacation and opting not to press charges, no prosecution ensued.

Months later, detectives interviewed Pereira, who denied the accusations, calling them “outrageous.” He claimed to have accidentally bumped into people while swimming in the pool, recalling an incident in July where he collided with a couple of girls who were jumping in. Pereira insisted on his innocence and consented to a search of his cell phone, which yielded no illegal content. He also denied ever being accused of a similar incident or harboring any attraction towards children.

Despite his denials, Pereira was charged last month with one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of battery. He was taken into custody this week and made an appearance in court Wednesday morning. The presiding judge ordered him to be held in lieu of a $76,000 bond.

The BSO investigation into the allegations against Pereira is ongoing.

