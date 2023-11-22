POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach man is accused of possessing dozens of images and videos of child pornography.

Dr. Hernan Ruf was arrested and charged with a dozen counts of child porn.

Ruf works with children who have developmental disorders and used to own his own practice.

He is being held on a $240,000 bond.

Once he is out of jail, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

Authorities believe there are more victims. If you have any information, contact police.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.