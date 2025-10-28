POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach man has been arrested and faced a judge after, authorities say, he left two dogs in abusive conditions outside of his home for multiple days.

According to photos provided by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the two dogs were found inside of a filthy cage outside of a home along Northwest 18th Street with very little food, water or shelter from harsh weather.

Forty-five-year-old Daniel Gallumette appeared before a judge, Monday.

“Alright sir, good morning. You’re charged with one count, tormenting, depriving, mutilating, killing an animal,” said Judge Corey B. Friedman.

BSO deputies say they received multiple complaints from neighbors who saw the dogs inside the cage on the home’s driveway for several days.

According to investigators, the conditions for the dogs were so bad that they had no shelter from direct sunlight.

7News cameras captured the empty cage outside the home.

According to deputies, they say Gallumette refused to identify himself before being taken into custody.

He has since bonded out of jail.

The judge ordered Gallumette can’t own any pets until further notice.

“Medical and property orders are granted. Bond on count one will be $2,000, count two will be $500,” said Friedman. “I’m further ordering that he’s not to possess any animals until further ordered in court.”

As for the two dogs that were in the cage, Broward County Animal Care says they have taken both of them into their care.

