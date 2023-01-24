POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pompano Beach High School is in the midst of hosting their sixth annual International Summit.

The school, located at 600 NE 13th Ave, began their event on Thursday, which runs until Jan. 27.

During the summit, over 120 people from around the world will be in attendance.

These guest who flew in to the summit are teachers and students from 19 countries, which include the following:

Brazil

Canada

China

Egypt

Germany

India

Ireland

Mexico

Nepal

Peru

Poland

Slovakia

Spain

Switzerland

Turkiye

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Yilan City

Zimbabwe

According to the school, the summit is intended to develop cultural awareness in the field of education. There is a special focus on language acquisition, technology, increase knowledge about the U.S., visiting schools and establishing lasting relationships between all the participants.

Some opportunities at the summit include teaching and learning in cooperation with Pompano Beach High School educators, visiting a local university and sharing cultural practices within the community.

Aside from the 120 guest who arrived to the school, over 1,500 people are given the chance to participate both virtually and in person as educators and foreign dignitaries to discuss issues in education from specific cultural perspectives.

Pompano Beach High School staff is also hosting international students and faculty in their homes to enhance their experience.

School staff and students are also given the chance to share American culture through leisure activities and routine family engagement.



