POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pompano Beach High School is welcoming over 150 guests from around the world for its seventh International Summit.

The summit, which goes until Saturday, brings together administrators, teachers, and students from 17 countries, including Australia, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Nepal, Peru, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Yilan City, and Zimbabwe.

Focused on cultural awareness in education, language acquisition, and technology, the event provides opportunities for participants to collaborate with Pompano Beach High School educators, visit a local university and engage in cultural exchanges within the community.

More than 200 guests, both in person and virtual, are participating as educators and foreign dignitaries discuss education from diverse cultural perspectives.

