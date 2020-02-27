Pompano Beach firefighter who suffered injury overseas returns home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach firefighter who suffered a serious injury in an accident overseas has returned home from Indonesia.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Michael Hughes to Memorial Regional Hospital, Thursday, where he will continue to receive treatment for an injury he suffered while on vacation with his friends.

Their vacation started with snowboarding in Canada, then a flight to Japan before ending in Indonesia, where Hughes fell 30 feet down a temple stairwell.

According to his crew members, the fall broke several bones in his body and caused a back injury that will require surgery.

Hughes received most of his treatment in Indonesia before he was sent back home, but he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Hughes has been with the Pompano Beach Fire Department for a little more than a year.

“He’s feeling well,” Pompano Beach Fire Chief John Jurgle said. “He’s tired. He’s sore. He’s excited to be home and back on U.S. soil. He’s going to be evaluated for further treatment. The ongoing issue for Mike right now is his back issue, so that’s going to be evaluated and the determination will be made on further treatment and how to deal with that.”

Doctors are expecting to do at least one more surgery on Hughes’ back.

It remains unknown when Hughes will be able to get back to work.

