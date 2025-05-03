POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach family has been left without a place to call home after a house erupted in flames.

7News cameras captured charred walls, windows blown and a damaged roof at the home located along the 4100 block of Northeast 12th Terrace, Saturday afternoon.

The structure is still standing, but fire officials said the house is destroyed.

“There’s going to be a family displaced from the house. Conditions are unlivable at the time,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Dave Sheflin.

Fortunately, no one was inside of the house when it caught fire

Crews who battled the blaze said the fire was massive, and they are glad the occupants were not there at the time

“Crews arrived to find heavy fire involvement inside the house,” said Sheflin. “They quickly applied their hose line, a quick attack in the house, and we saved about half the house. but the fire was well involved at the time.”

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.