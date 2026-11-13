POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women were found dead after they came under fire outside a home in Pompano Beach, and a neighbor said the victims were mother and daughter.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“Both victims were located outside the residence, and that’s where they were pronounced deceased,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

Authorities did not specify how the victims are related.

“What I can confirm is that both victims are related. However, their identity is not being released at this time, until next-of-kin notification is made,” said St. Louis.

But a neighbor told 7News off camera that he has known the victims for many years, and they were mother and daughter. He added the victims had lived in the neighborhood for at least over a decade.

BSO also said they detained a person for questioning, but did not confirm that individual’s relationship to the victims.

The neighbor who spoke with 7News said this individual is the mother’s longtime boyfriend, adding that while the daughter did not live in this residence, this man does.

The neighbor said he is shocked by the entire incident and that the family was kind and had not had any issues in the neighborhood.

7News cameras captured flowers laid by neighbors at the spot where the bodies were found.

BSO detectives continue to investigate this shooting.

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