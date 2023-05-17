POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new fire station was dedicated to the life of a fallen firefighter in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Station 61 was rededicated on Wednesday in memory of William J. Elliot, who died in the line of duty during a training incident.

During the ceremony, city officials and Elliot’s loved ones watched as a fire hose was uncoupled, symbolizing the cutting of a ribbon. The firefighter’s family expressed their appreciation for the honor.

“It means everything to me that my son has been remembered after 11 years,” said Joann Elliot, William’s mother. “This is a beautiful tribute. It’s amazing what they’re doing to keep this memory going.”

The new station measures over 16,000 square feet and will also serve as a training facility for new firefighters. The station includes a table that was carved with mementos of William Elliot.

Elliot served on the force for 22 years before his death in 2012 when he fell from a fire truck during a training exercise. The city plans to keep his memory alive for years to come.

